Special Olympics Athlete of the Month: Damian Roberts

Our Special Olympics Athlete of the Month for October is Damian Roberts.

Damian has won gold in multiple sports over the years including team bocce, double bowling, unified bowling, 3-on-3 basketball, 50m & 100m run, softball throw and long jump.

Watch the video to see Damian in action and to hear what his Coach Kelsea Brown had to say about coaching over the years.

