Man arrested for allegedly robbing gas station in north Charlotte

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Old Catawba Road near Claremont.More >>
The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Old Catawba Road near Claremont.More >>
Police arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery in north Charlotte Sunday.More >>
Police arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery in north Charlotte Sunday.More >>
A report released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in 2016 showed 845 inmates were charged with assaulting a corrections officer. That averages out to more than two assaults a day.More >>
A report released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in 2016 showed 845 inmates were charged with assaulting a corrections officer. That averages out to more than two assaults a day.More >>
Tracy Reynolds felt lucky when he won $60 on a scratch-off lottery ticket at Murphy Express in Lincolnton on Sunday night.More >>
Tracy Reynolds felt lucky when he won $60 on a scratch-off lottery ticket at Murphy Express in Lincolnton on Sunday night.More >>
The world once again turned its attention to the Big Apple on Sunday as the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon kicked off.More >>
The world once again turned its attention to the Big Apple on Sunday as the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon kicked off.More >>