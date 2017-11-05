Man felt lucky winning $60 on a lottery ticket. So he bought another.

Tracy Reynolds felt lucky when he won $60 on a scratch-off lottery ticket at Murphy Express in Lincolnton on Sunday night.More >>
The world once again turned its attention to the Big Apple on Sunday as the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon kicked off.More >>
The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Old Catawba Road near Claremont.More >>
On Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers will officially begin life without former No. 1 receiver Kelvin Benjamin.More >>
The Centralina Workforce Development Board, NCWorks Career Center-Rowan, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Rowan Chamber, City of Salisbury, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, and a host of other agencies will be hosting a Veteran's Appreciation & Community Job Fair on Wednesday, November 8th at First Ministry Center (Old YMCA) 220 N. Fulton St., Salisbury.More >>
