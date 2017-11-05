Man felt lucky winning $60 on a lottery ticket. So he bought another.

Tracy Reynolds felt lucky when he won $60 on a scratch-off lottery ticket at Murphy Express in Lincolnton on Sunday night.

So he decided to buy another one.

“I only had to scratch the first number to realize what I was holding,” Reynolds told state lottery officials of the second $30 Extreme Millions ticket he bought at the convenience store on North Generals Boulevard. “I couldn’t believe it.”

The Lincolnton man who’d stopped to get gas had just won a million bucks.

“I was in tears when I saw it,” Reynolds told lottery officials when he claimed his prize on Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. “I am just so blessed.”

Reynolds beat odds of 1 in 780,000.

He had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year, or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum. After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $417,015, lottery officials said.

Reynolds said he plans to use some of the money to get a new pickup truck, a GMC Sierra.

Extreme Millions launched in December 2016 with four $10 million prizes and 22 $1 million prizes. Two $10 million prizes and 11 $1 million prizes remain.