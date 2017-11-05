He said, she said: Which Panthers receiver is primed to step up against Atlanta?

On Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers will officially begin life without former No. 1 receiver Kelvin Benjamin.More >>
The Centralina Workforce Development Board, NCWorks Career Center-Rowan, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Rowan Chamber, City of Salisbury, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, and a host of other agencies will be hosting a Veteran's Appreciation & Community Job Fair on Wednesday, November 8th at First Ministry Center (Old YMCA) 220 N. Fulton St., Salisbury.More >>
Catawba College freshmen class members enjoyed a tie-dye social in Leonard Lounge of the Cannon Student Center on Thursday, November 2.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for Delmond Cunningham after he cut off his electronic monitoring device Saturday.More >>
Police are investigating a death after one man was pronounced dead on arrival Saturday morning.More >>
