Job Fair to be held in Salisbury on Wednesday

The Centralina Workforce Development Board, NCWorks Career Center-Rowan, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Rowan Chamber, City of Salisbury, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, and a host of other agencies will be hosting a Veteran's Appreciation & Community Job Fair on Wednesday, November 8th at First Ministry Center (Old YMCA) 220 N. Fulton St., Salisbury.

There will be close to 50 employers at the fair.

The Job Fair will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. There will also be an employer panel from 9 AM to 10 AM.

Companies participating include: Aerotek, Bayada, Carolina Stalite Company, Johnson Concrete, Catawba College, City of Concord, Concord Police Dept., Corning, Town of Davidson, Davita, Decision Path, Faithful Nurses, Fedex, FHI Freight Handlers, First Choice Personnel, Forsyth County Sheriff's Dept, Frito Lay, Gildan, HCS Renewable Energy, Hire Dynamics, Hitachi, Jobs for Life, Kannapolis City Schools, Kannapolis Police Dept, City of Kannapolis, NC Dept of Public Safety, NC National Guard, NC Vocational Rehabilitation, NC Wildlife Resources Commission, NCWorks Career Center Rowan, NextGen, Rowan Salisbury Schools, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, RW Bost (Quality Dist), City of Salisbury, Schult Homes/Clayton Mfg Homes, Smith Excavating SMEX, Staffmasters, and the US Marines.

Prior to the job fair, there will be free Employment Information Sessions on Monday, November 6th at 2:00 PM and on Tuesday, November 7th at 9:00 AM at the NCWorks Career Center-Rowan at 1904 S. Main St.

Topics will include Job Fair 101 and Interviewing.

Early Admission certificate to job fair will be provided at each of the sessions.

