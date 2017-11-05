Catawba College freshmen enjoy tie-dye event

Catawba College freshmen class members enjoyed a tie-dye social in Leonard Lounge of the Cannon Student Center on Thursday, November 2. The social was sponsored by the Catawba Student Government Association, Wigwam Productions and Resident Assistants responsible for freshman residence halls.

Students ate, played games, and each made their own unique Class of 2021 tie-dye shirt.

Catawba Freshman Class President Reginald Pulley of Baltimore, Md., and Freshman Class Senator Taylor Marshall of Winston Salem shared these photographs that they took at the event.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.