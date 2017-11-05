Wanted: Police are searching for a man, cut off electronic monitor

Wanted: Police are searching for a man, cut off electronic monit - | WBTV Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for Delmond Cunningham after he cut off his electronic monitoring device Saturday. 

According to police, Cunningham was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. 

He was last known to be in the area of Holly Grove Court, police say.

Cunningham is wanted for the following:

  • felony breaking and entering
  • larceny after breaking and entering
  • possession of stolen goods
  • damage to property
  • interfering with an electronic monitoring device

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888

