Wanted: Police are searching for a man, cut off electronic monitor

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for Delmond Cunningham after he cut off his electronic monitoring device Saturday.

According to police, Cunningham was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

He was last known to be in the area of Holly Grove Court, police say.

Cunningham is wanted for the following:

felony breaking and entering

larceny after breaking and entering

possession of stolen goods

damage to property

interfering with an electronic monitoring device

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888

