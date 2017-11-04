One shot, injured in northeast Charlotte

A person was injured in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened around 7:39 p.m. in the 6000 block of Dove Tree Lane.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police have not said whether anyone has been arrested.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.