Police: Wife stabs husband in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man was reportedly stabbed by his wife in north Charlotte Saturday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the stabbing happened in the 8700 block of Hazelcroft Lane.

Police say the man was stabbed in the leg and taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released.

