Suspect arrested for allegedly killing man answering the door at a Catawba Co. home

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Deputies arrested the suspect connected to a shooting in Catawba County.

Around 6:40 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies arrested Tony Allen Brittain II for allegedly killing Kevin Hefner.

The deadly shooting happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Old Catawba Road near Claremont. Deputies say they found 28-year-old Hefner on scene with a gunshot wound to the chest. Hefner was pronounced dead on scene, officers say. 

Deputies say Hefner was shot in the doorway of his home after a man had reportedly knocked on the door.

The suspect reportedly got into the passenger side of a black car and fled from the home heading south on Highway 10, the sheriff's office said. 

