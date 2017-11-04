One shot, killed in Catawba County - | WBTV Charlotte

One shot, killed in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

One person was killed in a shooting in Catawba County Saturday.

The deadly shooting happened in the 4000 block of Old Catawba Road near Claremont.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, no one has been arrested. 

No further information has been released.

WBTV has a crew heading to the scene.

