One shot, killed in Catawba County

One person was killed in a shooting in Catawba County Saturday.

The deadly shooting happened in the 4000 block of Old Catawba Road near Claremont.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, no one has been arrested.

#breaking More details soon on the murder in Catawba county..no arrests yet, but officials tell me it an an “unknown shooter”... — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) November 4, 2017

No further information has been released.

WBTV has a crew heading to the scene.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.