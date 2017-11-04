Deputies: Man shot, killed while answering the door at Catawba Co home

A man is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Catawba County Saturday.

The deadly shooting happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Old Catawba Road near Claremont. Deputies say they found 28-year-old Kevin Hefner on scene with a gunshot wound to the chest. Hefner was pronounced dead on scene, officers say.

Deputies say Hefner was shot in the doorway of his home after a man had reportedly knocked on the door.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, no one has been arrested.

#breaking More details soon on the murder in Catawba county..no arrests yet, but officials tell me it an an “unknown shooter”... — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) November 4, 2017

The shooter is described as a white man in his mid 40s, with gray facial hair, the sheriff's office says. Deputies say the shooter was wearing a black shirt, dark pants and a dark colored bandana on his head.

The man reportedly got into the passenger side of a black car and fled from the home heading south on Highway 10, the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff's Office at (828) 464-5241.

