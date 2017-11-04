Wreck involving deputy shuts down Iredell County road - | WBTV Charlotte

Wreck involving deputy shuts down Iredell County road

Credit: Iredell Firewire Twitter Credit: Iredell Firewire Twitter
Credit: Iredell Firewire Twitter Credit: Iredell Firewire Twitter
TROUTMAN, NC (WBTV) -

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a two-vehicle wreck involving an Iredell County sheriff's deputy Saturday afternoon. 

The wreck occurred on North Main Street in Troutman around 5:30 p.m. The road has since been shut down due to the wreck. 

The deputy's vehicle was seriously damaged in the wreck. The wreck caused damage to utility poles and power lines in the area. 

It is unclear when the road is expected to reopen. 

No other information has been released. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • One shot, injured in northeast Charlotte

    One shot, injured in northeast Charlotte

    Saturday, November 4 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-11-05 00:58:43 GMT
    (WBTV/File)(WBTV/File)

    According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6000 block of Dove Tree Lane.

    More >>

    According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6000 block of Dove Tree Lane.

    More >>

  • Police: Wife stabs husband in north Charlotte

    Police: Wife stabs husband in north Charlotte

    Saturday, November 4 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-11-05 00:57:14 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

    Police say the man was stabbed in the leg and transported to Carolinas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries..

    More >>

    Police say the man was stabbed in the leg and transported to Carolinas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries..

    More >>

  • One shot, killed in Catawba County

    One shot, killed in Catawba County

    Saturday, November 4 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-11-04 23:51:55 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

    The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Old Catawba Road near Claremont.

    More >>

    The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Old Catawba Road near Claremont.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly