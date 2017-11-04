Wreck involving deputy shuts down Iredell County road

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a two-vehicle wreck involving an Iredell County sheriff's deputy Saturday afternoon.

The wreck occurred on North Main Street in Troutman around 5:30 p.m. The road has since been shut down due to the wreck.

#Breaking - serious accident shuts down Main Street in Troutman. I saw a Sheriff Deputies truck severely damaged on a wrecker. #cltnews pic.twitter.com/adHOrbN8Ke — CamMan Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) November 4, 2017

The deputy's vehicle was seriously damaged in the wreck. The wreck caused damage to utility poles and power lines in the area.

It is unclear when the road is expected to reopen.

No other information has been released.

