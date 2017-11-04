Turn clocks back Saturday night, rain expected for workweek

Fewer showers on Sunday

Still warm though!

Cooler air is in sight...

The rain for the foothills and showers for the rest of us will soon be a thing of the past. Sunday looks to be a drier day. We will start with mainly cloudy skies but we should see more sun as the day progresses. Highs will reach the low 70s with only a 10 percent shower chance.

By the way, with the time change, the sun will rise at 6:48 a.m. and set at 5:24 p.m. Sunday. Don't forget to set those clocks back an hour Saturday night!

Monday will be even warmer than Sunday! Highs will be in the upper 70s with variably cloudy skies. After that, we will enjoy one more day in the low 70s before we see a pretty decent cool down.

Rain will be likely on Tuesday and Wednesday as a front moves through. There is a 40 percent chance each day. This will be the big difference... Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s. We may not even reach 60 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday!

From there, it looks like the cooler air will stick around for a few days. Highs will range in the upper 50s to low 60s into next weekend.

Enjoy your weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

