One injured in wreck near uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC

One person was injured in a three-vehicle wreck near uptown Charlotte Saturday afternoon. 

According to MEDIC, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 77 near Exit 11. 

MEDIC said two cars and a truck were involved in the wreck. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

It is unclear what caused the wreck. 

