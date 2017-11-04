One injured in wreck near uptown Charlotte

One person was injured in a three-vehicle wreck near uptown Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

According to MEDIC, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 77 near Exit 11.

MEDIC said two cars and a truck were involved in the wreck. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the wreck.

