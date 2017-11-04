Police: Man shot in the back in north Charlotte

No one has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in north Charlotte Friday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened around 9:03 p.m. in the 1300 block of Waterlily Lane. Police say the victim left the scene after the shooting. He later spoke with police at a nearby convenience store, police say.

According to officers, the victim was shot in the back.

Police say the shooters fled the scene after the shooting. A nearby house was also shot into during the shooting.

