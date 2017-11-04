Police are searching for shooter, one man injured in north Charlotte

Police are searching for people connected with a shooting in north Charlotte Friday night after one man was shot.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police received a call at 9:03 a.m. of a shooting in the 1300 block of Waterlily Ln.

The victim, who has not been identified, left the scene after the incident. He later spoke with police at a nearby convenience store, officials say.

According to police, he suffered a gun shot wound to the back.

The shooters fled the scene after the shooting. Police are still looking for the shooters, reports say.

A nearby house was also shot into during the shooting.

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.