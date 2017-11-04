Charlotte police officer's vehicle struck while on duty - | WBTV Charlotte

Charlotte police officer's vehicle struck while on duty

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was involved in a crash while on duty. 

According to police, the officer was blocking a lane assisting state highway patrol when his vehicle was struck.

The incident took place on I-485 Inner Loop.

The officer was transported to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

One other person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

