Charlotte police officer's vehicle struck while on duty

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was involved in a crash while on duty.

According to police, the officer was blocking a lane assisting state highway patrol when his vehicle was struck.

The incident took place on I-485 Inner Loop.

The officer was transported to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

One other person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.

