MS13 gang member arrested, connection to Baltimore MD murder

A MS13 gang member was arrested in Avery County Saturday in connection with a murder in Baltimore, Maryland.

According to deputies, the Avery County Special Response Team and the United States Marshals Service executed a high risk fugitive apprehension in Banner Elk.

Officials arrested Milton A. Portillo-Rodriguez who was hiding out in Avery County.

Portillo-Rodriguez is a verified MS13 gang member from the Maryland area, officials say.

He was wanted for an alleged killing on June 24 in Maryland.

"Everything went as planned this morning and we were able to take a really bad guy off the streets who thought that he could hide in our rural community, he thought wrong," Sheriff Kevin Frye said.

Portillo-Rodriguez is currently being held in Avery County jail without bond.

No further information has been released at this time.

