York County deputies investigating a death in Catawba Co.

York County deputies are investigating a death in Catawba County.

Friday night there was a heavy police presence on Will Jones Circle. York County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Trent Faris confirmed the deputies were investigating a death.

Faris did not say what they believe led up to the person's death or how they began their investigation.

He did say they are looking for a black male wearing a blue shirt and blue work pants, as a potential suspect.

If you have any information on this incident, call York County Sheriff's Office.

