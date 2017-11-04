Man charged with murder, trafficking cocaine in York County deadly shooting

Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah, 51, was wanted for several cases of first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child, Durham police said in a news release Friday afternoon.More >>
A Spectrum News poll last month found that despite being outspent, Democrat Vi Lyles was essentially deadlocked with Republican Kenny Smith. Anecdotal evidence suggests the same.More >>
Police are searching for people connected with a shooting in north Charlotte Friday night after one man was shot.More >>
On Saturday, the sheriff's office said 41-year-old Jerry Cousar was arrested and charged with murder and trafficking cocaine.More >>
Police are investigating a death after one man was pronounced dead on arrival Saturday morning.More >>
