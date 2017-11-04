Man charged with murder, trafficking cocaine in York County deadly shooting

A man is in custody in connection with a death investigation that is underway in York County.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, a deadly shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Will Jones Circle. Deputies say they found a person who had been shot and killed on scene, which prompted a death investigation.

On Saturday, the sheriff's office said 41-year-old Jerry Cousar was arrested and charged with murder and trafficking cocaine in connection with the incident.

NEW: Suspect in custody from Will Jones Cir. Death Investigation. Please visit https://t.co/sRnQoRYLiZ for more information. — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 4, 2017

The victim's name has not been released.

If you have any information on this incident, you can call the York County Sheriff's Office.

