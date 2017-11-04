Teen dies in southwest Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway after a teen died Saturday morning in southeast Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, detectives responded to a call to assist MEDIC at 3:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Village Lake Dr. Upon arrival, police located 18-year-old Jaqual Malik Bennett laying in the driveway of the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

No further information has been reported.

If you have any information on this incident, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.