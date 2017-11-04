CMPD conducting homicide investigation, one dead in southeast Charlotte

Police are conducting a homicide investgation after one man was pronounced dead on arrival Saturday morning in southeast Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, detectives responded to a call to assist medic at 3:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Village Lake Dr.

Police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Jaqual Malik Bennett.

Upon arrival, police located Bennett laying in the driveway of the residence and was pronounced dead on scene, police say.

No further information has been reported.

If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

