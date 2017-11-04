One injured, overnight shooting in west Charlotte

One woman was shot early Saturday morning in west Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of Jennings St.

The woman was transported to the hospital. The extent of her injuries have not been reported at this time.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.