Person shot, killed near Taco Bell in Salisbury

One person was rushed to the hospital and later died after a shooting in Rowan County Thursday night.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. near the Taco Bell on E. Innes Street in Salisbury. Police said one person was transported to an area hospital but did not give further details.

Police said around 10:45 p.m. that the victim had died and that the investigation was now a homicide.

The victim's name has not been released.

Investigators at the scene had the area around the restaurant roped off.

Officials have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

