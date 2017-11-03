Daughter follows dad's footsteps in EMT career

A lot of parents dream of their children following in their footsteps when it comes to choosing a career. But Steve Helms actually begged his daughter to do something else. She didn’t listen.

As a little girl, Holly Helms loved to go visit her dad at work. He’d always hoped she wouldn’t love it too much.

“This career’s been good to me, I can’t complain. But I know what I’ve seen and I know the kind of toll that it takes on you,” Steve Helms said.

For more than 30 years, Helms has been a Paramedic at Union EMS. It’s a job reserved for those with huge hearts.

“Any kind of emergency services personnel, you gotta have a want to help people,” Helms said.

It’s understandable, though, why he begged his daughter to find a different career. It’s also understandable why she refused.

Just over a month ago, Holly Helms accepted a job as an EMT with Union EMS.

“Everybody deserves the same care, the same kindness. Like, if you could just make a person’s day better by helping them up off the floor - that’s a great feeling,” Holly said.

That same huge heart beats in Holly’s heart, just like her dad.

“Oh, I’m very proud of her," Steve said, "I’m very proud of her.”

A little over a month ago, that same proud dad relented. His bosses even let him make the phone call to offer Holly her first job as an EMT.

“He was like, 'Do you want it?' I was like yeah. And he was like, 'Are you sure?'” Holly recalled.

Relenting from his earlier opposition, Steve told his daughter he thought it would be neat for the two of them to work together.

A father-daughter duo both bitten by the bug, and a passion for helping people.

