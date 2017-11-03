Search underway for man who robbed construction workers at gunpoint

Police are searching for a man who robbed construction workers at gunpoint while they worked on a home in north Charlotte Friday evening.

The robbery happened around 7 p.m. at a home on Arden Street near Statesville Avenue. Police said four workers were remodeling the home when a person came in and robbed them at gunpoint.

The robber reportedly fired one shot in the air as he left the house. No one was injured.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

