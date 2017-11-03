Woman injured after 18-wheeler collides with SUV in Locust

A woman was rushed to the hospital after a serious wreck in Locust Friday afternoon.

According to the Locust Police Department, an 18-wheeler collided with an SUV around noon on West Main Street and Meadow Creek Road.

Police said the SUV stopped at Meadow Creek Road, then tried to turn onto West Main Street in front of the 18-wheeler.

The 18-wheeler tried to avoid the SUV but ended up striking the vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was an elderly woman, and she was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

No charges or other injuries have been announced.

Police have not released any further information.

