The new 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is an affordable choice!

It can be tough finding a car that has all the features you need if you’re on a tight budget. It can be frustrating if you’ve been looking for a while and still can’t find a car you’re excited about. Well, it’s time to stop looking because Toyota of North Charlotte has the perfect vehicle for you. The new 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is a great choice for those who are looking for a style and state-of-the-art features without having to break the bank.
The new 2018 Toyota Corolla iM has all the new car features you need at an affordable price. This North Charlotte Toyota has a starting MSRP of just $18,850. Our team has selected some of our favorite features of the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM that makes it a great choice for anyone.
Style
This affordable Toyota in North Charlotte is perfect for those who want a car with a little bit of an edge to their ride.
Performance
Just because this sedan may be affordable, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have great performance features.
Technology
We know it’s important to stay connected when you’re on the road. That’s why this new Toyota has Toyota technology features like:
Safety
No matter if you have the smallest of compact cars or the largest of trucks, you should be safe in your new car. That’s why the new 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is equipped with great Toyota safety features like:
No matter what your budget may be, our team at Toyota of North Charlotte wants to help you find the car of your dreams. Visit our dealership today to find out what your options are! We’re located at 13429 Statesville Road, which you can reach by taking Exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville.
Toyota of North Charlotte
13429 Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC, just off I-77
Phone:
888.883.3797
Web:
www.toyotaofnorthcharlotte.com
