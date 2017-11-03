The new 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is an affordable choice!

It can be tough finding a car that has all the features you need if you’re on a tight budget. It can be frustrating if you’ve been looking for a while and still can’t find a car you’re excited about. Well, it’s time to stop looking because Toyota of North Charlotte has the perfect vehicle for you. The new 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is a great choice for those who are looking for a style and state-of-the-art features without having to break the bank.

Features you’ll find in the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM

The new 2018 Toyota Corolla iM has all the new car features you need at an affordable price. This North Charlotte Toyota has a starting MSRP of just $18,850. Our team has selected some of our favorite features of the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM that makes it a great choice for anyone.

Style

This affordable Toyota in North Charlotte is perfect for those who want a car with a little bit of an edge to their ride.

17-in. alloy wheels - You’ll make an impact wherever you go thanks to these 17-in. wheels with a vortex-inspired design and gloss-black accents.

Piano-black accents and fluid dashboard - When you step inside of the new Corolla iM's interior, you'll see a perfect blend of tech and beauty. That's thanks to a blend of premium materials and piano-black accents.

Performance

Just because this sedan may be affordable, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have great performance features.

Sporty suspension - You’ll enjoy a smooth ride thanks to MacPherson strut front suspension and double-wishbone rear suspension.

Great fuel efficiency - You'll have to fill up the tank less often thanks to the new Corolla iM having a fuel efficiency of 27 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway.

Technology

We know it’s important to stay connected when you’re on the road. That’s why this new Toyota has Toyota technology features like:

Integrated backup camera - Never worry about issues with parking again thanks to the technology of the integrated backup camera.

Standard connectivity - Thanks to the available Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily take phone calls and stream your favorite music playlists.

Safety

No matter if you have the smallest of compact cars or the largest of trucks, you should be safe in your new car. That’s why the new 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is equipped with great Toyota safety features like:

Star Safety System - This advanced integration of active safety technologies that help with braking, traction, and more.

Whiplash-Injury-Lessening seats - These specially-designed seats can help reduce the severity of whiplash injuries that can occur during certain rear-end collisions.

Find your perfect Toyota in North Charlotte

No matter what your budget may be, our team at Toyota of North Charlotte wants to help you find the car of your dreams.