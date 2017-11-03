Carjacking victim replays teenager sticking gun to her forehead 'over and over again'

It’s been 12 hours since a 15-year-old carjacking suspect put a gun to Siobhan Rodgers' forehead demanding her car.

Rodgers says she replays the encounter over and over again and says it’s more upsetting now than it was when it actually happened.

“Something just didn’t feel right,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers was leaving for work at the time and saw a suspicious person walking around her Eastover Glen neighborhood trying to get into her neighbor’s patio doors.

“I got in my car and locked the doors,” she said.

As Rodgers watched the teenager she said she texted her boyfriend to let him know something wasn’t right.

"I looked up and the kid was walking past my car and he stuck the gun into my car and onto my forehead,” she said.

The teenager asked for her wallet at first but she didn’t have any money.

“I pushed his gun away from my head and out my car window and tried to close my car window and he just moved a lot faster and put it back at my head,” recalled Rodgers. “At that point he had a clip in his hand and he was trying to put it in the gun. I said, 'fine, take it.'"

Rodgers said she immediately put her hands up and stepped out of the car. She said the teenager took off in her car up the road while she dialed 911.

CMPD officers got Rodgers' call about the carjacking off Cranbrook Lane. Police confirm the carjacker held a gun to her head while she was in her driveway in the Eastover Glen neighborhood and left in her car.

The stolen vehicle was spotted a short time later and a police chase ensued. Police say the carjacker was arrested after crashing into a utility pole.

Previous: 15-year-old accused of shooting into business, armed carjacking, and leading police on chase

The 15-year-old was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries and will be formally charged when released from the hospital.

“I didn’t sleep last night,” said Rodgers. “Every time I close my eyes I just see him coming back through my window as I looked through my phone... It just replays over and over again.”

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, before stealing Rodgers’ car at gunpoint, the 15-year-old suspect was seen breaking into a vehicle at a business on Monroe Road. The victim of that incident said she ran into the business and told employees that someone was breaking into her vehicle.

A police report stated that the teen broke into three cars in the parking lot, stealing $550, before an employee walked out and confronted the burglar.

During the confrontation police say the teen pulled out a gun and fired several shots directed at the employee, striking the business and a nearby van, then ran away on foot.

“It makes me so sad that a 15-year-old... that is his life,” Rodgers said.

