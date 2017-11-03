Woman says she found unattended child locked outside day care in Charlotte

Their wedding day was just three weeks away when Aura Davis’ fiance went missing.More >>
Their wedding day was just three weeks away when Aura Davis’ fiance went missing.More >>
The woman said she found an unattended child crying and trying to open the back door to the daycare along Ingle Street in Charlotte.More >>
The woman said she found an unattended child crying and trying to open the back door to the daycare along Ingle Street in Charlotte.More >>
The ADL says there were 15 reports of anti-semitic incidents involving harassment or vandalism in North Carolina between Jan 1. and Sept. 30. Those numbers are compared to one reported incident in the state in 2016.More >>
The ADL says there were 15 reports of anti-semitic incidents involving harassment or vandalism in North Carolina between Jan 1. and Sept. 30. Those numbers are compared to one reported incident in the state in 2016.More >>
The lane of Morehead Street that was shut down Friday for a water pipe repair has reopened.More >>
The lane of Morehead Street that was shut down Friday for a water pipe repair has reopened.More >>
CMS classes started in August. Since the first day of school 2,310 students have received out of school suspensions compared to this time last year of 2,627 students were suspended.More >>
CMS classes started in August. Since the first day of school 2,310 students have received out of school suspensions compared to this time last year of 2,627 students were suspended.More >>