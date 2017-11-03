Time capsule from 1992 reveals treasures at West Rowan Middle School

Blockbuster Video, a Home Alone VHS tape, and a mix tape with Baby Got Back…they were all big back in 1992 and they were literally unearthed again on Friday at West Rowan Middle School in Salisbury.

25 years ago students and teachers buried a time capsule in front of the school and today, the vault was brought up and opened.

Students from 2017 as well as those from 1992 were excited to see what was in the vault, except for a bit of mud that got inside.

Other items included a Charlotte Hornets plastic cup, posters and magazines, and clothes.

25 years from now they’ll do this all again. Powles Funeral Home in Rockwell donated a new vault so that students could create a new time capsule.

