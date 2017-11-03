Time capsule from 1992 reveals treasures at West Rowan Middle School

The ADL says there were 15 reports of anti-semitic incidents involving harassment or vandalism in North Carolina between Jan 1. and Sept. 30. Those numbers are compared to one reported incident in the state in 2016.More >>
The ADL says there were 15 reports of anti-semitic incidents involving harassment or vandalism in North Carolina between Jan 1. and Sept. 30. Those numbers are compared to one reported incident in the state in 2016.More >>
The doctor said she was shocked, since she's an OB-GYN who treats women exclusively.More >>
The doctor said she was shocked, since she's an OB-GYN who treats women exclusively.More >>
Blockbuster Video, a Home Alone VHS tape, and a mix tape with Baby Got Back…they were all big back in 1992 and they were literally unearthed again on Friday at West Rowan Middle School in Salisbury.More >>
Blockbuster Video, a Home Alone VHS tape, and a mix tape with Baby Got Back…they were all big back in 1992 and they were literally unearthed again on Friday at West Rowan Middle School in Salisbury.More >>
All week long, Livingstone College is hosting events to commemorate 125 Years of Black College Football.More >>
All week long, Livingstone College is hosting events to commemorate 125 Years of Black College Football.More >>
A homeless man was riding his bicycle back to his tent in woods on Ponderosa Circle in April 2016 when he was hit from behind by a driver on Williamson Road.More >>
A homeless man was riding his bicycle back to his tent in woods on Ponderosa Circle in April 2016 when he was hit from behind by a driver on Williamson Road.More >>