ADL releases breakdown of reported anti-semitic incidents in NC cities

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released a breakdown of which North Carolina cities have had reports of anti-Semitic incidents so far in 2017.

The ADL released new data Thursday showing an increase in reports of anti-Semitic incidents in North Carolina in 2017 in comparison to 2016.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, North Carolina, Maryland, District of Columbia and Virginia have seen a spike of reported anti-Semitic incidents in 2017 compared to 2016. Officials also say there was an increase in the number of reported incidents following the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville that happened in August.

The ADL says there were 15 reports of anti-Semitic incidents involving harassment or vandalism in North Carolina between Jan 1. and Sept. 30. Those numbers are compared to one reported incident in the state in 2016.

Charlotte has had the highest number of reported anti-Semitic incidents in North Carolina so far this year.

A spokesperson with the ADL gave WBTV a breakdown of the data, which cities and towns have had incidents:

Charlotte: 5

Asheville: 3

Greensboro: 2

Raleigh: 2

Durham

Boone

Cary

"These are anti-Semitic acts that are reported to us by victims or other citizens, by law enforcement," said Doron Ezickson.

Ezickson, the Washington Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League, said "we believe there are two aspects to this – one of which relates to the environment currently – and the emboldening of people to express hate and the other is, I think, an increase understanding and sensitivity by people of the importance of reporting. So we do attribute the increase both to additional incidents but also to a greater awareness of the need to report."

In total, there have been a total of 1,299 anti-Semitic incidents including physical assaults, vandalism and attacks on Jewish institutions in 2017, according to the ADL. The ADL reported that the total "represents a 67 percent increase over the same period in 2016."

In September, someone drew a swastika in black marker on the back door of a Jewish's couple home in southwest Charlotte on Sept. 21.

The day before, the couple said they were in Temple for high holy Jewish days. They told WBTV that "on the most sacred days of the year, we spend all day basically praying in a Temple. We came home in the afternoon. Everything was fine. We left here at about quarter to five to go for cleansing of the sins. We were gone for less than an hour and a half."

While they were gone, someone drew a swastika on their glass door.

"It’s a symbol of hate. With today’s society’s actions and all this hate, it just dumbfounds me" the man said. "We’re outraged. We feel violated."

A few months prior, someone painted a swastika on the road in the same neighborhood and there was an arrow pointing to the same house where the swastika was drawn.

