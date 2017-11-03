Driver being sought in road rage incident connected to deadly west Charlotte wreck

A man driving a gray Toyota Camry is wanted in connection with a road rage incident that occurred before a deadly two-vehicle crash in west Charlotte Monday night.

The deadly wreck happened in the 2700 block of Freedom Drive at Alleghany Street around 9:30 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, identified as 44-year-old Kianna Yanee Cockfield, was heading northwest on Freedom Drive from Morehead Street and traveling towards Interstate 85 at a high rate of speed.

Police say Cockfield reportedly struck 30-year-old Jason Edward Black, who was driving a Suzuki SX4, when he was trying to make a U-turn onto Freedom Drive.

Black was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main where he later died, according to police.

Cockfield was charged with involuntary manslaughter, careless and reckless driving and speeding.

On Friday, CMPD said a road rage incident started prior to the wreck and began on I-77 and lasted until Freedom Drive where the crash occurred. Police said they were looking for a man who was driving a newer model gray Toyota Camry.

Officers don't believe the Toyota Camry was damaged in the wreck.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

