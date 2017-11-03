UNC identifies former student arrested following on-campus fire, explosion

A still from a video posted on Twitter. (Courtesy Ana Irizarry)

Officials said Joshua Daniel Edwards, 24, was arrested in connection with the fire and explosion on UNC’s campus Thursday afternoon.

Edwards was at one time a student at UNC, records show. Charges have not been formally filed against Edwards.

A fire was started at “Davie Poplar” just before 4 p.m. A device also exploded at that same scene.

A witness to the fire said the suspect screamed “This is the Revelation! You’ve witnessed the anti-Christ!” as he was on the ground being detained.

He also repeated “Hail Satan!” multiple times, the witness told CBS North Carolina.

UNC police alerted Carrboro police about a suspicious vehicle on W. Weaver Street that was connected to the fire on campus.

The area around that suspicious vehicle was evacuated until an all clear was given around 9 p.m.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.