Firefighters revive dog after house fire in Concord

Only a dog was inside when a home caught fire in Concord Friday morning.

The fire happened in the 2900 block of Brooknell Court around 9 a.m.

Fire crews arrived and extinguished the fire within 11 minutes.

Firefighters were able to find, remove and revive the dog. It is expected to make a full recovery.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the homeowner.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

