Water pipe repair shuts down portion of Morehead Street - | WBTV Charlotte

Water pipe repair shuts down portion of Morehead Street

(WBTV Graphic) (WBTV Graphic)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A portion of Morehead Street has been shut down Friday for a water pipe repair. 

An outbound lane on Morehead Street near Kenilworth Avenue is closed due to a water pipe repair, according to Charlotte Water. The road closure could last for up to eight hours. 

During that time, motorists should expect delays and prepare accordingly.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly