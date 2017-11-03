Water pipe repair shuts down portion of Morehead Street

A portion of Morehead Street has been shut down Friday for a water pipe repair.

An outbound lane on Morehead Street near Kenilworth Avenue is closed due to a water pipe repair, according to Charlotte Water. The road closure could last for up to eight hours.

During that time, motorists should expect delays and prepare accordingly.

