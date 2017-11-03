Tractor-trailer crash closes I-77 south in Surry County

A major crash involving tractor trailers closed all lanes on Interstate 77 southbound near Exit 101 Friday morning.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed that I-77 South is closed near mile marker 101 in Surry County as work is done to clear the area.

Troopers have requested several large wrecking trucks to remove the tractor-trailers involved in the crash.

There's no word on injuries.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said that drivers should take Exit 101 onto I-74 East to NC-89 West to reaccess I-77 South.

NCDOT officials say the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. and they expect to have the roadway reopened around 12:19 p.m.

No further information has been released.

