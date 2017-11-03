Man found guilty of attempted murder in Rock Hill shootout

A man who was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Rock Hill in 2016 was sentenced to jail Thursday.

According to a York County official, a jury found Keenan Miller guilty of three counts of attempted murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, possessing a handgun by a person convicted of a crime of violence and unlawfully carrying a pistol.

Officials say Miller was driving on Keels Avenue in Rock Hill when he started shooting at a second vehicle that was traveling from a different direction on March 4, 2016. County officials say one of Miller's bullets struck a man who was in the second vehicle and that man then reportedly began shooting at Miller "in self-defense."

Two other men were inside the second vehicle when the shooting occurred. Jarrius Harding was shot and killed during the shootout, officials say. Harding was shot by the man who was engaged in the shootout with Miller, according to county officials.

Miller was on probation at the time of the shooting for two counts of strong arm robbery, criminal conspiracy and second-degree burglary, court officials say.

On Thursday, Miller was found not guilty of murder. He was sentenced to 35 years in jail.

