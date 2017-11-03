Convicted felon charged with murder in deadly southeast Charlotte shooting

Firefighters were able to find, remove and revive the dog, which is expected to make a full recovery.More >>
Firefighters were able to find, remove and revive the dog, which is expected to make a full recovery.More >>
Edwards was at one time a student at UNC, records show. Charges have not been formally filed against Edwards.More >>
Edwards was at one time a student at UNC, records show. Charges have not been formally filed against Edwards.More >>
Troopers have requested several large wrecking trucks to remove the tractor trailers involved in the crash.More >>
Troopers have requested several large wrecking trucks to remove the tractor trailers involved in the crash.More >>
Charlotte Water says that the water pipe repair will close one outbound lane for up to eight hours on Morehead Street near Kenilworth Avenue.More >>
Charlotte Water says that the water pipe repair will close one outbound lane for up to eight hours on Morehead Street near Kenilworth Avenue.More >>
A man who was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Rock Hill in 2016 was sentenced to jail Thursday.More >>
A man who was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Rock Hill in 2016 was sentenced to jail Thursday.More >>