Convicted felon charged with murder in deadly southeast Charlotte shooting

A 23-year-old has been charged with murder Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in southeast Charlotte in August.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Andre Earl Brooks was arrested in the shooting death of 25-year-old Kyyri De Ji Marquis Doggette. Police say Doggette was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the 6700 block of Independence Boulevard on Aug. 8.

CMPD said it is strange and rare to have an investigation take place in this part of southeast Charlotte. Officers said there was one business open in the strip mall where the car was found.

Brooks was charged with murder, shooting into an occupied property inflicting serious injury and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

