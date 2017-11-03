Salisbury man victim of home invasion twice within one month

For the second time in a month a Salisbury man was the victim of a home invasion type robbery.

According to police, a man living at a house in the 1700 block of N. Long Street was the victim of a robbery on Friday morning at approximately 3:31 am.

The man told police that someone knocked on door and that he "was tricked" into opening up.

A man with a gun came inside, taking the victim's cell phone and $116 in cash.

A police dog followed a track for some distance into East Spencer but the suspect was not located. The cell phone was found discarded behind a house in the 900 block of Cedar Street.

One month ago the same victim was robbed in his home.

In both cases the suspect is described as a black man wearing a ski mask, approximately 5'6", 140 lbs, 20-22 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

