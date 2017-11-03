Morganton man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

A Burke County man is facing two charges involving sexual offenses with a minor after officials performed a search warrant at his home Thursday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, deputies performed a search warrant at the home of 70-year-old John Arthur Coburn on Beech Bluff Drive in Morganton. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security assisted with the sheriff's office with the search warrant.

Coburn was arrested after the search and was charged with statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies say he was taken to the Burke Catawba District Confinement Facility and placed under a $100,000 secured bond. He is expected to appear in court Friday.

More charges are possible, deputies said.

