WBTV Speak Out Editorial: VOTE - It's Your Duty and Right

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

There’s a saying that “You can't fix stupid but you can vote it out.”

If you are not pleased with what's going on in your community – or if you think there are leaders in place who deserve more time in charge – November 7th is your opportunity to be heard.

A lot is riding on this year's election.

There are multiple races for mayors, city council members, commissioners and a decision on the 922 million dollar bond referendum to build and renovate several Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

Some leaders are concerned there is a lack of interest in this election and turnout will be low. Let’s prove them wrong.

We believe every time there is an election - people should get excited. This is the time to exercise your right so your voice can be heard.

With social unrest, the lack of economic mobility, and murders on the rise - we deserve politicians who are smart and who can get the job done.

Abraham Lincoln once said The ballot is stronger than the bullet. We agree - bullets kill but casting a ballot gives new life that can help solve old problems still plaguing neighborhoods. Remember what Martin Luther King Jr said - Our lives begin to end - the day we become silent about things that matter.

Don't be silent Tuesday- go to the polls because if you don't vote you don't have the right to complain.

Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.