Charlotte’s worst intersection will be a surprise to most people

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Mark Price and Gavin Off | The Charlotte Observer) - It would be easy to assume Charlotte’s most dangerous intersections are the busiest, but that’s not the case.

The city uses a complicated equation to decide the worst of the worst, based on the number of crashes and car volume.

As a result, the worst intersection in the city is not the one with the most traffic, but the one where you are at highest risk of having a crash. That intersection is one many people may not recognize: Reagan Drive and Tom Hunter Road in north Charlotte. It’s off West Sugar Creek Road, directly across from Interstate 85.

Average daily traffic at the spot is only 9,300 vehicles, yet there have been 36 wrecks there over the past three years, giving it the highest crash rating in the city. It had nearly four wrecks for every million cars passing through, says the Charlotte Department of Transportation. The N.C. Department of Transportation is working on a solution for the site, with stop signs planned for all directions.

Here are the city’s 10 worst intersections, using an equation that takes into account the number of crashes per million cars, over the past three years.