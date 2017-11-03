Charlotte’s worst intersection will be a surprise to most people - | WBTV Charlotte

Charlotte’s worst intersection will be a surprise to most people

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Mark Price and Gavin Off | The Charlotte Observer) - It would be easy to assume Charlotte’s most dangerous intersections are the busiest, but that’s not the case.

The city uses a complicated equation to decide the worst of the worst, based on the number of crashes and car volume.

As a result, the worst intersection in the city is not the one with the most traffic, but the one where you are at highest risk of having a crash. That intersection is one many people may not recognize: Reagan Drive and Tom Hunter Road in north Charlotte. It’s off West Sugar Creek Road, directly across from Interstate 85.

Average daily traffic at the spot is only 9,300 vehicles, yet there have been 36 wrecks there over the past three years, giving it the highest crash rating in the city. It had nearly four wrecks for every million cars passing through, says the Charlotte Department of Transportation. The N.C. Department of Transportation is working on a solution for the site, with stop signs planned for all directions.

Here are the city’s 10 worst intersections, using an equation that takes into account the number of crashes per million cars, over the past three years.

  1. Reagan Drive and Tom Hunter Road.
  2. East 12th Street and North Davidson Street.
  3. East 9th Street and North College Street.
  4. The spider-like six-street intersection of Lawning, Miranda, Oakdale and Sunset roads. A roundabout is planned for the intersection to solve the problem.
  5. North Irwin Avenue and West 5th Street. A signal is planned for the site.
  6. East Sugar Creek Road, North Tryon Street and West Sugar Creek Road. This is one of the busiest intersections on the list, with an average daily traffic of 64,000 vehicles
  7. Brown-Grier, Sandy Porter and West Arrowood roads.
  8. Mineral Springs and Neal roads.
  9. South Church and West Hill Street, West John Belk. A signal is planned.
  10. Mineral Springs Road, North Graham Street and West Sugar Creek Road.
