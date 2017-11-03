BLOG: Warm end to workweek, rain possible Saturday morning

Warm End To Workweek

Cooler Saturday, Some

Rain Warming Back Up Sunday

The warming trend continues as we close out the workweek. In fact, Friday will feature the warmest weather yet in this current pattern with afternoon readings near 80 degrees. Before we warm up Friday afternoon, you can probably leave the jacket at home again, as most neighborhoods have only dropped to the 50s Friday morning.

The weekend will be just a tad cooler as a weak cold front pushes south. While the mountains and foothills could pick up a small shower Friday evening, most of us will wait until Saturday to see any rain. Right now, it appears the best chance of rain Saturday will be early in the morning, so most of the day still looks accommodating to outdoor plans (though plentiful sunshine may be hard to come by).

Behind that front, temperatures will retreat back to the upper 60s Saturday - cooler, but still a little above average for early November - but then rebound into the mid 70s under partly sunny skies Sunday afternoon as that front lifts back northward. That will set the stage for another warm up early next week when afternoon readings again push into the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. Cold weather looks to return for the second part of next week after another (stronger) front rolls through on Wednesday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

