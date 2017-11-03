Driver taken to hospital after vehicle slams into east Charlotte apartment

Two people where displaced when a car slammed into their apartment in east Charlotte Thursday night.

The wreck happened on Kilborne Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. There were two people inside the apartment at the time of the crash, police say. The two people inside the apartment were not hurt.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.