One displaced in west Charlotte apartment fire

One displaced in west Charlotte apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

No one was hurt when an apartment caught fire in west Charlotte Friday morning.

The fire happened at an apartment in the 300 block of Coxe Avenue around 2 a.m. 

Firefighters said one person was displaced. 

The fire caused $2,500 in damages, according to crews. 

It is unclear what caused the fire. 

