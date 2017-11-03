Wrong way driver causes I-85 wreck - | WBTV Charlotte

Wrong way driver causes I-85 wreck

Caroline Hicks | WBTV Caroline Hicks | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash in west Charlotte Friday morning.

The crash occurred on Interstate 85 northbound near the Little Rock Road Exit. Two lanes on I-85 were shut down following the crash but have since reopened. 

Police say two drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

It is unclear whether anyone will face charges. 

