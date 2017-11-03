Two displaced in car vs. apt crash

Good morning everyone. Today is Friday, November 3. This is Christine Sperow reminding you to spend your morning with us! We're live, getting you caught up on the news of the day now from 4:30-7 a.m. on WBTV.



VIDEO ALERT: A dramatic crash happened overnight while you were sleeping. A car slammed into an apartment on Kilborne Drive in east Charlotte. We're finding out two people have been displaced. We'll have the latest info on the investigation into the crash.



Changes are coming to a school bus stop in South Charlotte after parents' concerns over the safety of their children. The bus stop is along Johnston Road where children are getting let off at a busy intersection. WBTV's Caroline Hicks is going to show you what we saw happen at the bus stop when our cameras were rolling.



So what was in that shiny box of goodies the city of Charlotte sent to Amazon to lure them to open a second headquarters here? We found out and will show you this morning! The first cut is happening in December, among the hundreds of proposals that were sent in. How strong is Charlotte's?



It's the largest annual barbecue in Union County. Tomorrow, Unionville Elementary will be selling BBQ plates for their annual fundraiser. We're live there talking about the mission behind it.



TAX REFORM: House Republicans officially unveiled their tax overhaul bill, saying the middle class will see the biggest benefits. Democrats, though, insist for many, the exact opposite is the case.



Weather changes: We could be challenging a record today - record high temperatures! Meteorologist Al Conklin will show you what to expect throughout the day. If you're planning the weekend he's going to break down the next seven days too.

