Juvenile in custody, other person sought after woman's car stolen in home invasion

A juvenile was taken into custody and another person is on the run after a home invasion and vehicle theft in Gaston County Thursday night.

Police say two males with masks went to an apartment on S. Weldon Street, off of Garrison Boulevard, and knocked on the door. When a lady answered, the duo forced their way in at gunpoint.

The crooks then took the woman's car keys and drove off in her car.

A short time later, a concerned citizen called police to report a car behind Fairview Baptist Church on W Davidson Avenue. When officers went to check it out, they said the vehicle matched the description of the stolen car.

Both males jumped from the car and ran.

A juvenile, whose name and exact age have not been released, was soon taken into custody. The other person was not found.

Police said a gun was found in the car.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

